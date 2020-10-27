Morning Moms: Keeping Halloween dance tradition going in Upper Darby

Action News Morning Moms

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today's 'Morning Moms' segment has a special Halloween twist.

It shows parents having fun and dressing up for a Halloween dance video.

There's a special reason behind it.

The mother of the five Heistand siblings from Upper Darby passed away earlier this year.

They grew up performing dances that their mom would choreograph in their back alley.

Thirty-five years ago, they performed "Thriller" for their neighbors.

Sibling Tracy Doherty brought back the tradition this year and included her 9-year-old daughter Haley.

They performed for their dad and his 14 grandkids this past Saturday.

The siblings say they hope they made their mom proud.
