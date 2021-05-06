Morning Moms: South Jersey bakery owner says more time with daughter is sweet

Christine Conte runs The Bake Shop by Stella in Washington Township, Gloucester County with her husband Mark.
The Parisian-style bake shop is named after their daughter, Stella.
The 10-year-old has been remote learning while her parents are busy with the shop.
Conte says it's been tough, but she's thankful for the support from her family and the extra time with Stella.
Mother's Day is a busy time for The Bake Shop by Stella.
Though people enjoy the crumb cakes and cinnamon rolls, Conte says cupcakes are the popular pick.
The shop has 14 different flavors rotating every two weeks!
We want to hear more from moms and dads. You can send us your pictures and videos at 6abc.com/morningmoms.