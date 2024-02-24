Philadelphia community raises money for Mother Bethel AME Church after vandalism

A vandal threw rocks through the windows of Mother Bethel AME Church that date back to 1890.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia community rallied together on Saturday to raise funds for Mother Bethel AME Church, a historic site that was damaged by a vandal last week.

CADO Market, in partnership with Legacy Reclaimed 7th Ward Tribute, had already planned on hosting a market to do a fundraiser for the church.

After the vandalism, however, organizers say the effort became even more important.

Cleanup is underway at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church after rocks were thrown through first-floor windows early Monday morning.

The event, which was initially supposed to be held at the church, was held at the Rex at the Royal in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The area is home to the historic Royal Theatre.

"CADO Market is an all-Black marketplace experience that takes place at various historical Black locations," said Debora Charmelus, founder of the market.

CADO teamed up with Legacy Reclaimed 7th Ward Tribute for this event, featuring vendors selling jewelry, clothes, stationery, tees, and services.

"From the 19th century, this was predominately Black Philadelphia where Black Philadelphians lived, from homeowners, restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, churches," said Britney Coleman, the project lead manager for the organization.

In hosting the event, organizers hoped to help raise money to repair Mother Bethel AME Church. Funds are going to the Historical Preservation Society in its honor.

"Mother Bethel is the oldest piece of land continuously owned by African-Americans in the United States," Charmelus explained.

Last week, a vandal threw rocks through the windows that date back to 1890.

Police estimate $15,000 in damage was done by the vandal.

Police arrested 39-year-old Haneef Cooper for the crime. He's accused of a string of vandalisms around the city this week.

Suspect in custody after Philadelphia vandalism spree; police say he could be tied to more crimes

As Mother Bethel continues to recover from last week's vandalism, support is pouring in.

Beyond the fundraiser, organizers of the market say it's vital to spotlight the church and its importance to the community.

Mother Bethel AME Church is revered as the birthplace of the African Methodist Movement.

"During Black History Month, I think it's so easy to remember a lot of like the pain that Black folks have gone through, but we're here to uplift and create joy," said Charmelus.