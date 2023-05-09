Gift ideas from 'Mother's Day in Hollywood' swag bags

Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets gave us a peek at what's inside this year's "Mother's Day in Hollywood" gift bags.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother's Day is this Sunday, and we have some last-minute ideas courtesy of the man who curates the swag bags for the Oscars.

Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets gave us a peek at what's inside this year's "Mother's Day in Hollywood" gift bags.

The goal is to pamper every mother like the star that she is.

"Whether you're Rihanna or you're a superstar mom in Pennsylvania, you sort of have similar needs when it comes to mothering," Fary says. "And one of them is self-love and taking care of yourself. Moms are so selfless typically, and pregnancy takes a toll on your body, motherhood takes a toll on your body and your skin. We're giving them all sorts of beauty products to help with that. One of my favorites is from Mineral Fusion. These are lip glosses that are completely toxin free."

He loaded up lots of skin care, hair products and bath and body products.

Among the mamas in Hollywood getting Fary's bag: new mom Paris Hilton, actress Hilary Swank, who just gave birth to twins, and singer Meghan Trainor, who is expecting her second child.

"We have these amazing cheese boards Meghan loves from a company called 'Too Much Lush,'" Fary explains. "They're made of reclaimed wood and they are meant to look like the beach."

He also included a diaper bag from Luli Bebé.

"They are gorgeous," he says. "I just use this as a regular backpack. These designer diaper bags will keep you organized and stylish at the same time."

Fary is adding candles, chocolates, shoes that feel and work like slippers and books for mom and baby.

Click here for the full list.