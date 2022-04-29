Luxury Mother's Day Gift Guide

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

It's not too late to get your mom the Mother's Day gift of her dreams! From luxurious throw blankets to amazing kitchen appliances that make dinner time a breeze, check out 15 luxurious Mother's Day gifts that will make any mom feel like a queen.

1. Personalized Love Letter Blanket - $127.20

Want to get Mom a gift she'll never forget? This Etsy shop offers a hand-made love letter. Send the shop a handwritten letter, and they'll craft a one-of-a-kind blanket that can be passed down through your family for generations.

Image credit: Etsy

2. Pasta Make - $199.99

If your mom loves fresh pasta but doesn't have the time to make it, this machine makes it easy! Reviewer Tip: Read the instructions carefully for perfect fresh pasta every time. *Chef's kiss*

Image credit: Sur La Table

3. Three Piece Knit Set - $99.95

For the mom who takes their self-care Sundays seriously, this luxurious knit set is versatile and sophisticated while still bringing comfort to the next level with its soft and breathable fabric.

Image credit: Anthropologie

4. Rogue 25 In Colorblock With Rivets - $725

This unique and colorful tote is truly worth the splurge! Reviewers say it can fit a surprising amount and that you won't find one like it anywhere else.

Image credit: Coach

5. Flower Tea Ritual Gift Set - $69

Gift your mom a moment of zen with this stunning tea set. Each tea package contains a 'tea flower' that blooms when placed in hot water.

Image credit: Uncommon Goods

6. Faux Fur Throw Blanket - $98

There's soft, and then there's soft. Give your mom the gift of coziness with this unbelievably soft and comfortable throw blanket from Anthropologie. The best part? It's made entirely of faux fur using eco-friendly production methods!

Image credit: Anthropologie

7. AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - $69

Growing your own herbs and veggies has never been easier! Gift your mom the magic of a green thumb with the AeroGarden hydroponic indoor garden.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Ultimate Vegan, Organic New Mum Gift Box - $77.43

This beautifully packaged gift box has everything a new mom needs! Made up of vegan, natural, and organic products, the New Mum Gift Box is a thoughtful and sustainably responsible gift as well.

Image credit: Etsy

9. KitchenAid Stand Mixer - $349.96

Get the mom who loves to cook and bake the mixer she's always dreamed of! KitchenAid is legendary when it comes to kitchen products, but nothing is more highly reviewed than the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.

Image credit: Sur La Table

10. Homedics Shiatsu + Kneading & Vibration Massage Cushion with Heat - $129.95

Working from home has been a difficult adjustment for everyone, especially for moms! Help your mom relax while she works with this cushioned back massager, perfect for her home office or work chair.

Image credit: Amazon

11. Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat - $99

Dual-sided for the ultimate non-slip protection and cushioned for added comfort, the Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat is for the yoga or fitness-loving mom in your life.

Image credit: Athleta

12. Air Fryer Oven Combo - $99.97

Air fryers have become the newest must-have gadget for the kitchen, especially for busy moms on the go! One reviewer even said this air fryer brought them to "french fry heaven."

Image credit: Amazon

13. Instant Plant-Based Milk Maker - $169

Treat your mom to the joy of fresh, dairy-free milk at the touch of a button with this easy-to-use and clean plant-based milk maker.

Image credit: Uncommon Goods

14. Slip La Dolce Vita Collection Silk Pillowcase - $89

A silk pillowcase may seem like a splurge, but hair-care experts and reviewers alike say that they can help with breakage and frizz and can even enhance curls.

Image credit: Anthropologie

15. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle - $165

For the tea-loving mom, this beautifully designed pour-over kettle is a sleek addition to any kitchen.

Image credit: Sur La Table