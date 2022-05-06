'We're incredibly busy': Local businesses boom ahead of Mother's Day

MERION STATION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The phones don't stop ringing this time of year at Long Stem flowers in Merion Station."We're incredibly busy, we have a prom we have Mother's Day. The last two years have been the busiest years we've had in flowers so it's been really nice for us," said Owner Keith Bell.Workers were busy clipping stems and thorns for beautiful Mother's Day flower arrangements."This week, we've been running about 200 a day," said Bell.Over in Narberth, the satisfying sights and smells inside The Sweet trading company are enough to win any mom over on Mother's Day."We have a lot of orders for chocolate-covered strawberries that are going to be big on Sunday. Also truffles and we'll be open on Sunday so people will come in that day and pick up fresh things for their moms," said Jody Peskin, owner of Sweet Trading Company.Both shop owners say they have plenty of product for last-minute orders and there seems to be no shortage of demand but we're told the lingering supply chain issues have slowed down shipments of glass and packaging."Our supply chains have gotten a little shorter so things will arrive a little quicker, a little fresher than they might have in the past," said David Dreyfus, assistant professor of supply chain management at Rutgers business schoolAccording to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $32 billion on Mother's Day - up 13% from last year.The average consumer is expected to spend about $245."I think the biggest thing that people will notice is inflation. You might be paying a couple of extra dollars for everything," said Dreyfus.