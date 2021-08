NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Delaware, police said.The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Moores Lane and Person Place in New Castle, Delaware.Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.The motorcyclist was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Moores Lane was closed following the crash.There was no immediate word about what caused the crash.