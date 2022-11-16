Pedestrian possibly involved in earlier crash struck by vehicle on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle may have been on the side of the road due to an earlier crash.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-295 near the Route 38 exit in Mount Laurel.

New Jersey state police officials were on the scene where a car had been pulled to the side of the road due to the initial crash.

Investigators say the pedestrian may have been on the road in connection to that crash before being hit by another vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

However, there is no word on the person's condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police say.