Boy who grew out hair during pandemic lands spot in national mullet contest

CARTHAGE, N.C. -- A North Carolina boy's quest to be named the 2022 USA Mullet Youth Champion has landed him in the top 25.

Emmett has been growing his hair since the COVID-19 pandemic began and barbershops were forced to close.

When he finally got a haircut, he decided he wanted a mullet - which meant business in the front, and party in the back!

His mom, Abby Miller, reached out to the WTVD-TV in Raleigh after he made it to the top 100 of the contest.

Voting for the top 25 finalists has not started yet.

For more information, visit the USA Mullet Champions website.