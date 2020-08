Mural of slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III vandalized with graffiti

Sgt Robert Wilson III ‘s West Phila mural vandalized. The artist who painted the mural heard about the vandalism & within an hour came here to clean it. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bUzSN5H08l — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 30, 2020

To the coward who did this: You didn't earn any extra "woke-points". You're not brave. You're not a revolutionary. You're certainly no hero. And despite all of your failings, heroes like Rob will still answer your calls for help. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/jnTkIGdAPq — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) August 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mural in West Philadelphia that honors a slain Philadelphia police sergeant was vandalized.The mural depicting Sgt. Robert Wilson III , located on the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue, was defaced with graffiti.Sgt. Wilson was killed at a North Philadelphia GameStop store on March 5, 2015. Wilson went in to buy his young son a gift when he was gunned down as he tried to stop a robbery. His brave actions that day saved the lives of other customers.In addition to the defaced mural, a glass bottle with a white substance inside was also thrown at the painting.FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby issued the following statement:Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted:The FOP is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest."The Mural Arts Philadelphia crew is working quickly to address the vandalization of the mural honoring Sgt. Robert Wilson III, created in 2017 by mural artist David McShane, which should be restored within 24 hours. We strongly condemn the defacement of public art," said Mural Arts Philadelphia in a statement.