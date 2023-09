Disney's 'The Lion King' musical premieres for its final week of shows at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Disney's 'The Lion King' musical premieres for its final week of shows at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.

The iconic, award-winning Broadway musical from 6abc's parent company is in town through Sunday.

The actor who plays Pumbaa, the warthog, is from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

John E. Brady sat down with 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli about performing on his home stage.