Arts & Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Musikfest 2020 on August 6

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Country singing superstar Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at Musikfest in Bethlehem this summer.

Ballerini will headline on August 6 at the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Her performance begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $29-$89 and go on sale on March 3, 10 a.m., to ArtsQuest Members and March 6, 10 a.m., to the public at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.

RELATED: Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020

Other acts announced for the festival include The National July 31, Shinedown Aug. 4, Willie Nelson Aug. 5, Poison Aug. 7 and Darius Rucker Aug. 8.

The 37thedition of Musikfest takes place July 31 to Aug. 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbethlehemconcertentertainmentmusikfest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020
Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News