Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Musikfest 2020 on August 6

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Country singing superstar Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at Musikfest in Bethlehem this summer.
Ballerini will headline on August 6 at the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Her performance begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $29-$89 and go on sale on March 3, 10 a.m., to ArtsQuest Members and March 6, 10 a.m., to the public at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.
Other acts announced for the festival include The National July 31, Shinedown Aug. 4, Willie Nelson Aug. 5, Poison Aug. 7 and Darius Rucker Aug. 8.
The 37thedition of Musikfest takes place July 31 to Aug. 9.
