The 11-day festival featured over 500 free performances, across 16 stages located throughout the City of Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Legendary rock band, the Goo Goo Dolls, are just one of the performers at next summer's Musikfest.

ArtsQuest announced them as the first headliner for the 2023 festival.

They are performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on August 9. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday.

The 40th Musikfest is set for August. 4 to 13.

The 11-day festival featured over 500 free performances, across 16 stages located throughout the City of Bethlehem.