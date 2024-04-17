Muslim leaders from Philadelphia Masjid speak out against violence at Eid al-Fitr celebration

The leaders at Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia say they want to keep their message of their Muslim faith upfront. That faith, they say, can't be shaken - even by a shootin

The leaders at Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia say they want to keep their message of their Muslim faith upfront. That faith, they say, can't be shaken - even by a shootin

The leaders at Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia say they want to keep their message of their Muslim faith upfront. That faith, they say, can't be shaken - even by a shootin

The leaders at Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia say they want to keep their message of their Muslim faith upfront. That faith, they say, can't be shaken - even by a shootin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leaders at Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia say they want to keep their message of their Muslim faith upfront. That faith, they say, can't be shaken - even by a shooting.

"No venue has been untouched by the ugly head of violence," said Saifullah Muhammad, Business Manager of Philadelphia Masjid.

Leaders of Philadelphia Masjid, though, are determined to not be defined by that violence.

"We all have to come together and begin to fill in the fault lines," Kenneth Nurriddin, Imam of Philadelphia Masjid.

RELATED: Philadelphia police name officer who shot teen suspect amid gunfire at Eid al-Fitr festival

3 shot after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr event in Parkside marking end of Ramadan

Nurriddin was one of the dozens of people who stood together in front of the masjid for a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Muslim leaders, community members and city leaders united to speak out against the violence that disrupted an Eid al-Fitr celebration just across the street form the masjid at Clara Muhammed Square on April 10.

The peaceful event was interrupted by more than 30 gunshots as police say rival groups exchanged gunfire. Masjid leaders revealed that a woman at the event stopped one of the suspected gunmen.

"The sister who took the perpetrator down, her name is Diamond and we should remember that name," said Nurriddin.

Five people are in custody, including four juveniles, but Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says authorities are not done with the hunt for suspects.

"We really need the support of the community now, hopefully they heed the charge of religious leaders and provide that information to us," said Bethel.

"When you give that information, you're not a snitch. You're a believing man," said Muhammad.

RELATED: Philadelphia police ID suspect arrested after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr event

Philadelphia police ID suspect arrested after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr event

"The way we get to justice is by busing truth and having the facts," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Two victims were shot, and an armed teen was shot by an officer. All are stable. Muslim leaders say it's a miracle no lives were lost.

"The reason it was a blessing we woke up and not have one fatality," said Muhammad.

Still, officials know the violence cost some people their sense of security. It's something leaders are determined to restore with things like a community day at the same park where violence erupted.

Muslim leaders plan to reclaim the space by hosting a day full of resources for kids and adults. City leaders also pledge increased security near the masjid.

"I have strong commitments from all levels that it will be safe. There will be police patrols here," said Omar Sabir, chair of Philadelphia City Commissioners.

It's a promise to restore the sense of peace and bring those responsible to justice.

"That foolishness will not happen," said Sabir. " It will not happen again."

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Philadelphia Police by calling 215-686-TIPS.