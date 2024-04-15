Philadelphia police name officer who shot teen suspect amid gunfire at Eid al-Fitr festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the name of the officer who shot an armed teenage suspect after gunfire erupted at an Eid al-Fitr festival last week.

Ofc. Diamond Jaynes, 32, is a six-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the 16th District.

Jaynes has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, as per standard protocol.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 10, at Clara Muhammad Square in the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue in the Parkside section.

Officers were on location because multiple unauthorized vehicles were parked at a gas station, and the gas station owner had requested police to issue parking tickets.

As they were issuing tickets, the officers heard gunshots coming from inside the park. Police say those officers ran toward the gunfire and saw several people armed with guns.

Ofc. Jaynes engaged a 15-year-old suspect, police said, shooting him in the left shoulder and left leg. A black AR-style gun was found by the teen's feet, police say.

Ofc. Jaynes secured the gun in her patrol car and took the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Philadelphia police say Ofc. Jaynes' body-worn camera did not record the shooting.

Chopper 6 overhead after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr event in Parkside on April 10, 2024.

A total of five arrests were made, and four of those suspects are teenagers. A gun was recovered from each of the suspects, police say. A sixth gun was found in the road but no arrest was made.

The lone adult arrested in this case, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, has been charged with evading arrest and several weapons offenses.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks

The teens arrested, including two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, are all facing the same charges.

Surveillance video shows the panic that ensued when gunfire erupted at the religious event.

It happened as an estimated 1,000 people gathered at a park to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said two groups inside the park exchanged gunfire, and some 30 shots were fired.