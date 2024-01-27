New Please Touch Museum exhibit Namaste India immerses you in culture, arts

Namaste India is open at the Please Touch Museum from now through May 5th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You don't need a passport to enjoy a brand-new exhibit at the Please Touch Museum.

Namaste India takes visitors on a trip to the country to learn everything about its people, its culture and its arts.

The Action Cam was there as families got a first look at the vibrant, colorful and educational new offering.

"Namaste India is all about India, their culture and their community and what it's like to live there as a family in the country," says Tracy Curvan from Please Touch Museum.

The hands-on exhibit displays the vibrant art, food, and traditions of Indian culture, including fabrics, a cricket station, a spice market, musical lessons about Bollywood, traditional clothing, three-wheeled tuk tuks, and more.

"Kids get to explore what school looks like in India, what home looks like in India and what entertainment looks like in India," Curvan says. "It's a deep and cultural immersion, and learning about a country and community that may be different than their own."

Namaste India is at Please Touch Museum through May 5.

For more information, visit: PleaseTouchMuseum.org.