Please Touch Museum holds vaccine clinic during free admission day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families have their chance to get their COVID-19 vaccinations during a free day at the Please Touch Museum Sunday. The museum is partnering with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to administer the shots to children as young as 6 months old and their parents as well.CHOP says it have enough shots to vaccinate anyone who wants it at the event. Workers say this is such an important step to protecting the community."They're already out here with their family and they can just come on in and get a vaccine today," said Meghan Mack, a registered nurse with CHOP who's helping to run the clinic. She says this is the ideal environment for kids to get immunized."Getting a vaccine could be scary. We have lots of staff here who are well-trained in working with kids and providing them a space where they are comfortable is very important," she said.It's a simple process for anyone who wants a shot. The museum is open for free from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. During that time, any visitor as young as 6 months can visit a back room and get either their vaccine or booster shots, depending on eligibility."Our core audience is eight and under typically so we're really seeing, this is the first time the bulk of our visitors can get vaccinated," said Olivia Thomas, the Chief Learning Officer for the museum.It is part of a series the museum is doing this summer called Ready. Set. School, where they're offering programming that focuses on health."To really get families ready for all the things they need to do to get ready for school. They just got out of school, but we want them to think about what they need to prepare over the summer," said Thomas.Getting protected against COVID-19 is a big part of that. As an extra bonus for anyone who does get their shots, the museum is giving away free ice cream for the whole family.In addition to the vaccine clinic, the museum is also offering resources on other areas of health like nutrition.