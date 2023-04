The coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in Narberth, Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

Coroner called to scene of house fire in Narberth, Montgomery County

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI)

Neighbors said the fire started at the home on the 300 block of Hampden Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Action News was told the second floor of the home was a rented apartment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.