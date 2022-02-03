Philadelphia now provides access to free Narcan in vending machines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department is increasing access to a life-saving opioid overdose treatment.Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole announced the "Narcan Near Me program" Thursday at Blackwell Library in West Philadelphia.The program will place free Narcan dispensing machines in parts of the city.The idea is with the press of a button, the vending machine will open and provide quick, easy access to Narcan.The kit will contain two doses of the medicine, gloves, face shield, and instructions.The program will start with one machine outside the library and will add another at 60th and Market streets.