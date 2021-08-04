cookies

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here's where you can find tasty deals

Cookies are good every day, but today we have an entire day dedicated to a specific one -- it's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

To help you celebrate some businesses are offering some pretty sweet deals.

Mrs. Fields is giving away a free cookie with any in-store purchase. They are also offering 20% off all cookie cakes today with code: CHIP.


Tiff's Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie to anyone who enters their stores. They are also giving away 250 free dozens today through the Tiff's Treats app.


Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies with purchase in-store or online using code: CHUNKS>CHIPS


Jacques Torres is offering a buy one get one half off deal on all chocolate chip items.

Lenny & Larry's is offering 25% off anything in its online store that contains chocolate chips Use the code "CHOCOCHIP25."

Famous Amos is celebrating with some worldwide recipes. The company says the new options include chocolate from Belgium, coconut from the Philippines and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean.
