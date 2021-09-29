free food

Wawa, Dunkin' celebrate National Coffee Day with freebies

Get free coffee at Panera and Starbucks, too!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Free coffee at Wawa, Dunkin' on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and that means a number of your favorite spots are brewing up some freebies.

Wawa is giving away free coffee of any size at the company's more than 940 location. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores.

"What makes Wawa's coffee day celebration unique is the fact that customers can come in multiple times and are able to get any size free coffee," Wawa says in a press release.



Dunkin' is rewarding its DD Perks members with a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

"We are sharing the loyalty love with our Dunkin' loyalty members on the biggest coffee holiday of the year," Dunkin' says in its release. "You can receive your first National Coffee Day perk as soon as the simple (DD Perks) signup is complete."



Panera Bread is dedicating the day to parents and caregivers, giving them free cups of coffee.

"Parents and caregivers are one of the groups who want (and need!) coffee the most - and more than just one cup. On September 29, simply let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you're a parent or caregiver and you'll receive free coffee all day - a taste of what it's like to have Panera's $8.99/month unlimited coffee subscription," Panera says.



Starbucks says customers can get free coffee if they bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup.

"Bring your clean reusable cup into one of our stores and get a hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on us. While supplies last," Starbucks says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafree foodconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Krispy Kreme doubles doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID
Tasty deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Wawa Hoagie Day moves inside Constitution Center due to weather
Vaccinated? Get free Panera bagels, Chipotle burritos in July
TOP STORIES
1 woman killed, 2 others critically injured in Philly shooting
Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in NJ gubernatorial debate
Doylestown gym owner pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Jan. 6 riot
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
150 employees leave ChristianaCare after vaccine deadline passes
Drivers frustrated as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels
Long-lost letters dating back to WWI discovered in Chester County
Show More
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1
Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween
Walnut Street Theatre welcomes back guests in Philadelphia
Norristown teen represents US on United Nations panel
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News