Wawa, Dunkin' celebrate National Coffee Day with freebies

When 2am is your 6am...time fuel up. What better day than on #NationalCoffeeDay where we are giving out FREE coffee in-store all day. — Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2021

Cheers to you, Dunkin’ lovers. Dunkin’ is celebrating the loyalty love for DD Perks members. ❤ this Tweet for a reminder about a special National Coffee Day deal on 9/29. pic.twitter.com/yzcvlyfo29 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 22, 2021

Three magic words for anyone with kids:



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯FREE

/ \



☕️ (•_•)

\( (> UNLIMITED

/ \



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯COFFEE

/ \



Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29). — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021

On Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, we’re celebrating our special anniversary with you. Bring your clean reusable cup into one of our stores and get a hot Pike Place® Roast brewed coffee on us. While supplies last.https://t.co/sapGW4xb90 — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) September 27, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and that means a number of your favorite spots are brewing up some freebies.Wawa is giving away free coffee of any size at the company's more than 940 location. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee to customers across all of its stores."What makes Wawa's coffee day celebration unique is the fact that customers can come in multiple times and are able to get any size free coffee," Wawa says in a press release.Dunkin' is rewarding its DD Perks members with a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase."We are sharing the loyalty love with our Dunkin' loyalty members on the biggest coffee holiday of the year," Dunkin' says in its release. "You can receive your first National Coffee Day perk as soon as the simple (DD Perks) signup is complete."Panera Bread is dedicating the day to parents and caregivers, giving them free cups of coffee."Parents and caregivers are one of the groups who want (and need!) coffee the most - and more than just one cup. On September 29, simply let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you're a parent or caregiver and you'll receive free coffee all day - a taste of what it's like to have Panera's $8.99/month unlimited coffee subscription," Panera says.Starbucks says customers can get free coffee if they bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup."Bring your clean reusable cup into one of our stores and get a hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on us. While supplies last," Starbucks says.