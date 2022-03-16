Brush fires send smoke billowing over National Park, New Jersey and Christiana, Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11656760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews in New Castle County, Delaware were called out to battle a brush fire near ChristianaCare Hospital.

NATIONAL PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in our area were busy battling a pair of brush fires on Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 6 was over National Park, New Jersey shortly before 5 p.m. where flames were burning near the Delaware River.Flames and a large plume of black smoke could be seen. The location is near an area known as the Dredge, which is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.Meanwhile, crews in New Castle County, Delaware were called out to battle a brush fire near ChristianaCare Hospital.Chopper 6 was overhead shortly after 4 p.m. to see some smoke still rising into the air.The scene of the fire is bordered by Continental Drive, Harmony Road and Interstate 95.There was no word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.ChristianaCare issued a statement reading: