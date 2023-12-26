Shoppers make holiday returns at King of Prussia Mall day after Christmas

According to RetailMeNot, there will be more returns than ever this year because holiday sales reached record levels.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Retail Federation estimates holiday sales this year reached close to a trillion dollars, and more gifts means more returns.

People packed the King of Prussia Mall on the day after Christmas to start returning and exchanging items.

"We do the gifting and get people stuff, and we don't always get the right thing," said Todd Putt, the director of marketing for the mall.

He said if people are looking to make returns, "Make a plan before you get here. Earlier is obviously better if you're trying to avoid crowds."

According to RetailMeNot, a database of coupons and promo codes for retailers, there will be more returns than ever this year because holiday sales reached record levels.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to return $173 billion in holiday gifts in 2023.

If you're looking to return something, experts say it is important to check the fine print on your receipt and to be aware of the return deadlines set by retailers.

"The good news for holiday returns is that a lot of retailers offer longer return windows. Even if an item was bought, in say November, it can be returned sometimes through mid-January," said Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot. "So, you do have a little bit of extra time beyond that usual 15 to 30 day return window that a retailer may offer at a normal time."

Here are some of the return deadlines established by certain stores:

- Target is allowing people to return items up to 90 days after purchase

- Best Buy has set a return date of January 13

- Macy's, Walmart, and Amazon are requiring returns to be made by January 31

- Apple has set a return date of January 8 for holiday purchases

Action News spoke to shoppers in King of Prussia doing their holiday returns on Tuesday afternoon.

"I got here at 10 a.m. when the mall opened, and I've been all over the place returning," Daniella Indelicato from Collegeville said. "I've been out to my car multiple times. It's a lot."

McGrath said most gifts that were purchased online can be returned to a retailer's in-store location.

But, if you plan to ship something back, she said to be aware that some retailers have added return-shipping fees.

"Keep in mind, you're going to have to follow the retailer's rules for returning that package. You might have to return a packing slip. You're going to have to take it to whichever carrier delivers the item, whether that's USPS, UPS, or FedEx," she explained.

Whether shipping something back or making a return in person, experts say it is important to remember your receipt.

"Retailers have different policies when it comes to returning without a receipt," McGrath said. "A lot of times if you show up and it's an item from their store and you don't have a receipt, sometimes they'll work with you, give you a merchandise credit or a store gift card that you can turn around and use."