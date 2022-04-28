Falls Township police chief on leave pending investigation into performance of duties: Officials

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nelson Whitney, the police chief in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to officials.
Township officials said that the leave is pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations related to performance of his duties.
Lieutenant Henry Ward is in charge in the interim.
On Wednesday evening, an attorney representing Whitney issued a statement:
"In late 2020, Chief Nelson Whitney was promoted to become the acting Chief of the Falls Township Police Department. He became Chief in January 2021. Throughout his tenure, Chief Whitney has sought to make cultural changes and implement efficient business practices in the Falls Township Police Department.
Recently, Chief Whitney learned that a vote of no confidence was made by the Police Association of Falls Township (PAFT). Chief Whitney is disappointed in this vote, however he knows that the integrity and professionalism he has brought to the department since he became Chief has not been popular with everyone.
On the heels of the no confidence vote by PAFT, Chief Whitney informed Falls Township that he received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking his cooperation in a federal investigation. Chief Whitney has retained legal counsel to investigate whether the Chief's cooperation in a federal investigation has any connection to the recent no confidence vote by PAFT or him being placed on administrative leave by Falls Township.
Chief Whitney looks forward to returning to his job serving the Falls Township community as its Chief of Police."
