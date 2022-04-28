investigation

Falls Township police chief on leave pending investigation into performance of duties: Officials

Lieutenant Henry Ward is in charge in the interim, officials said.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. police chief on leave pending investigation

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nelson Whitney, the police chief in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to officials.

Township officials said that the leave is pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations related to performance of his duties.

Lieutenant Henry Ward is in charge in the interim.

On Wednesday evening, an attorney representing Whitney issued a statement:

"In late 2020, Chief Nelson Whitney was promoted to become the acting Chief of the Falls Township Police Department. He became Chief in January 2021. Throughout his tenure, Chief Whitney has sought to make cultural changes and implement efficient business practices in the Falls Township Police Department.

Recently, Chief Whitney learned that a vote of no confidence was made by the Police Association of Falls Township (PAFT). Chief Whitney is disappointed in this vote, however he knows that the integrity and professionalism he has brought to the department since he became Chief has not been popular with everyone.

On the heels of the no confidence vote by PAFT, Chief Whitney informed Falls Township that he received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking his cooperation in a federal investigation. Chief Whitney has retained legal counsel to investigate whether the Chief's cooperation in a federal investigation has any connection to the recent no confidence vote by PAFT or him being placed on administrative leave by Falls Township.

Chief Whitney looks forward to returning to his job serving the Falls Township community as its Chief of Police."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
falls townshippennsylvania newspolice chiefinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
6-year-old boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Consumer Reports investigates baby formula recall
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
Police investigate report of rape on SEPTA Broad Street Line
TOP STORIES
Tow company owned by fmr. state senator accused of overcharging
Shootout at Philly shopping center injures security guard, teenager
Suspect in deadly stabbing outside Del. motel arrested in Maryland
Norristown man severely beaten after leaving Philadelphia bar
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Trevor Reed back in US 1 day after Russian prisoner swap
Show More
Man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Bear spotted in Bucks County leaves residents on edge
Dog leaps out window to escape Berks County house fire
WWE star helps Delco man, nephews see AEW show after brother's death
More TOP STORIES News