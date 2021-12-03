New area code coming for Philadelphia suburbs, Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new area code is coming for parts of the Philadelphia suburbs and the Lehigh Valley.It will be 835.The new area code will be in use by the same areas currently using the 610 and 484 area codes.The reason for the new number? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission expects to run out of phone numbers with the 610 and 484 area codes in early 2023.No new phone numbers with the 835 area code will be issued until the 610 and 484 numbers run out.The commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to approve the new area code.The PUC said it will "continue to update consumers and businesses in the 610/484 region as the implementation of the new 835 area code draws closer."