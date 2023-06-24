Family honors 9-year-old boy who drowned in New Britain Borough pond

Joey Malcolm's grandparents said the family is going to miss that bright smile that would light up every room.

NEW BRITAIN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From a young age, Joseph Malcolm Jr. had an ear for music, a soul for sports and a love for people.

"He has that personality you can't forget him," said Bill Berkelback, who is Malcolm's grandpa, or "pop" as he would call him.

"Beautiful blue eyes that are piercing and the smile that is as big as a mile," said his grammy Cindy Berkelback.

Malcolm's grandparents said the family is going to miss that bright smile that would light up every room, especially his three brothers and one sister.

"My heart hurts so badly it's not even funny," said Berkelback. "But he was a force to be reckoned with and I do not want his death to go in vain. I'm a true believer in things happen for a reason. I haven't found the reason."

Sadly, the 9-year-old died on Monday while he was fishing in a pond near his home in New Britain Borough.

The Bucks County Coroner determined it was an accidental drowning.

"Unfortunately, underneath the pond it's murky. It's muddy. If will grab your feet, that's what a fireman explained to us the following day," said Berkelback.

Now, the boy's family wants to keep his spirit alive and make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

They plan on building a buddy bench to put near the pond in memory of Joey and hope warning signs are added around the pond.

"Buddy system dedication where maybe parents can talk with their children to say, 'never go fishing or bike riding or walking far away from home without a buddy' because children need somebody else," said Berkelback.

The boy didn't just love fishing, he adored animals, so the family is going to donate to shelters.

The family will also create a scholarship to provide financial assistance to children who can't afford to play sports.

"If we can allow children to play and be kids in Joey's name," said Berkelback. "If he was here, he would have the biggest smile ever because he was a special boy."

There will be a celebration of life ceremony on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Beck-Givnish Funeral Home in Levittown.

To learn how you can help the family, click here.