3 injured after crash involving paramedic unit and SUV in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Three people were injured on Tuesday morning when a paramedic unit and an SUV crashed in Delaware.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Airport and Churchmans roads in New Castle.

Police say the paramedic unit was driving with its lights and sirens on when it was hit by a blue Kia SUV.

The driver of the Kia and two paramedics were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.