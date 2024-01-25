New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announces new efforts to end human trafficking

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The state of New Jersey announced new efforts on Thursday to bring an end to human trafficking.

The Action Cam was at the Trenton War Memorial for the announcement.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin revealed the public awareness campaign.

"We all have a role to play in raising awareness about this issue, and we must provide an easy and visible way for victims of these horrific crimes to reach out and get help," said Platkin.

"My office is dedicated to not only bringing traffickers to justice, but we are just as committed to restoring dignity to these survivors and offering them resources on their path towards healing and recovery."

Last year, Platkin launched a unit in the criminal justice division that focuses exclusively on human trafficking crimes.

His office says there are nearly a dozen cases of human trafficking being investigated in the Garden State right now.