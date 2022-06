ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic County officials are investigating a bus crash that left at least 13 people injured Thursday afternoon.The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at South Shore Road near Route 30 in Absecon.Officials say a vehicle collided with a New Jersey Transit bus injuring 13 people aboard the bus.Victims were taken to Shore Memorial, Atlantic Care Mainland, and Atlantic Care City Division with non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet on the condition of the people inside the vehicle.