Health & Fitness

New Jersey reports COVID-19 hospitalization rates are stabilizing, death toll climbs to near 6,000

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey are reporting another 75 deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 5,938 lives lost in the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called it "an extraordinary loss of life by any measure."

"Just to put that in perspective ... that is more than the lives lost from New Jersey in World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined," the governor said.

Murphy also announced another 3,730 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109,038, and called on residents to redouble their efforts to stem the spread of the disease.

Health commissioner Judith Persichilli said hospitalizations for COVID-19 have decreased, and although the number of critical care patients has flattened but not decreased, the numbers requiring ventilators have dropped.

"Hospitalizations, however, are declining in the north, flattening in the central part of the region and actually are on a slight increase in the southern region," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Doylestown couple ties the knot despite COVID-19
NJ state trooper injured in shooting
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
Nintendo reveals 160,000 accounts were breached
More than a dozen people displaced by Strawberry Mansion fire
Show More
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Potbelly to return small business relief loan
AccuWeather: Rainy And Cool
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Machine being used to sanitize N95 masks, surfaces in hospitals amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News