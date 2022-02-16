COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of New Jersey corrections workers face vaccine mandate deadline

About 60% of New Jersey's Department of Corrections employees are unvaccinated.
By Jillian Mele
Thousands of NJ workers face vaccine mandate deadline

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There are more than 11,000 county and state corrections employees in New Jersey, and they have until midnight to show they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Otherwise, facilities could be even more short-staffed than some already are.

An appeal by New Jersey's largest police union was rejected. The union was trying to block Governor Phil Murphy's vaccine mandate for workers in high-risk settings, including corrections officers and workers at certain health care facilities.

"While we have believed all along that in an education setting the combination of masks and vaccine mandate or testing option met the moment," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "It doesn't meet the moment in a health care setting or a congregate community including corrections."

When asked if there are enough people to fill these positions if current workers choose not to get vaccinated, the governor said, "we believe the answer is yes. We wouldn't have taken this step unless we felt we had a responsible plan to continue to man these communities."

About 60% of New Jersey's Department of Corrections employees are unvaccinated. Some got the shot Wednesday, while others are deciding to throw in the towel altogether.

