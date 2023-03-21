WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
be kind

Be Kind: Help NJ girl with cerebral palsy win new adaptive bike

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 12:36PM
Be Kind: Help NJ girl with cerebral palsy win new bike
EMBED <>More Videos

You have a chance to make a dream come true for an Ocean County, New Jersey girl living with cerebral palsy.

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You have a chance to make a dream come true for an Ocean County, New Jersey girl living with cerebral palsy.

Orly Koenig, 7, of Lakewood, is recovering from hip surgery at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington.

During her two-month stay there, her father received an email about a Great Bike Giveaway.

So, he entered Orly.

The child who wins will get a new adaptive bicycle.

"Winning this bicycle would mean so much to us because Orly loves to be outside, be a social butterfly. It would help her be more mobile, enjoy life more," he said.

Voting ends on March 29 at noon.

March is cerebral palsy awareness month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW