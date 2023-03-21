You have a chance to make a dream come true for an Ocean County, New Jersey girl living with cerebral palsy.

Be Kind: Help NJ girl with cerebral palsy win new adaptive bike

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You have a chance to make a dream come true for an Ocean County, New Jersey girl living with cerebral palsy.

Orly Koenig, 7, of Lakewood, is recovering from hip surgery at Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington.

During her two-month stay there, her father received an email about a Great Bike Giveaway.

So, he entered Orly.

The child who wins will get a new adaptive bicycle.

"Winning this bicycle would mean so much to us because Orly loves to be outside, be a social butterfly. It would help her be more mobile, enjoy life more," he said.

Voting ends on March 29 at noon.

March is cerebral palsy awareness month.