Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at funeral for NJ Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

A funeral will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who passed last week after suffering a sudden illness.

Oliver, 71, was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly as well as the first to hold statewide elected office in the Garden State.

"Lt. Governor Oliver was a living testament to the importance of having Black women in positions of power to represent the needs and values of our community," said Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN).

A cause of death for Oliver has not been released, and Murphy did not provide any details during the press conference.

The governor has directed all flags to fly at half-staff until September 4 in remembrance of Oliver.

Her body with lie in state in the New Jersey State House Rotunda on Thursday.

Then on Friday, she will lie in state at the Essex County courthouse.

Murphy said he is obligated to make a decision on his next lieutenant governor within 45 days of Oliver's passing. Right now, he said his focus is on honoring her life.

"The decision to ask Sheila to be my running mate was the best decision I've ever made," Murphy said. "God rest her soul and God rest her legacy."

Oliver signed several bills while deputizing for Murphy.

In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state's juvenile justice system in four cities and that aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for "urban enterprise zones" aimed at driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.