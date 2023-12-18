Illegal car meet-up caught on video in Burlington County, New Jersey

HAINESPORT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating an illegal car meet-up in Burlington County. Viewer video gives an up-close look at the incident over the weekend as cars are seen doing some dangerous maneuvers in a crowd of spectators in a parking lot in Hainesport Township.

Members of the crowd shot off fireworks as the cars made their way around the lot, narrowly missing the spectators in some cases.

A witness told Action News he took the video after hearing the noise from his home about two miles away.

The meet-up happened late Saturday night in the parking lot of the Hainesport Commerce Center, just off Route 38.

New Jersey State Police were called for a noise disturbance around 1 a.m. and found 200 cars in the parking lot of the business.

Police say the crowd dispersed when officers arrived and no charges were filed.

We showed the video to folks in the area, who say more needs to be done to discourage activity like this.

"I think they should all either get their license taken away or, something with the license. Definitely fined for that," said George Hillesland of Levittown, Pa.

Managers on the property said they've had several incidents over the past year, including meet-ups like this and drag racing.

While they say it leaves a mess behind, they also worry about injuries.

We spoke with one man from California who sees it there all the time.

"It's not only dangerous but a lot of it is illegal," said Steven from San Jose, CA.

He wonders if a sanctioned place for this kind of activity would help.

"As a matter of fact it's a fad, it's a culture and it's spreading obviously," he said. "Here we are on the East Coast so I would imagine it's happening almost everywhere."

No one was injured over the weekend, but troopers say they'll be looking into surveillance video from the property.

Anyone with information should contact the New Jersey State Police.