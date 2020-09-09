3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J.

EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit in East Freehold, New Jersey early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake was reported around 2:00 a.m.

Several social media users across the state reported feeling vibrations, some even thought there was an explosion.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold.

There have been no reports of any damage just yet.
