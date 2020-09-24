HVAC employee recorded more girls in Cape May County, New Jersey: Prosecutor

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey man who allegedly recorded girls in a South Jersey school bathroom is facing more charges.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford was arrested on September 9 after an employee at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township found mirrors placed inside the stalls of the girl's bathroom.

Police said Mahley, an HVAC employee with Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., installed the mirrors and cameras in three different stalls while doing work at the school.

Investigators believe Mahley used the mirrors to record girls from the air conditioning vent above.

Police say they found videos of six girls and one adult on his tablet.

On Thursday, authorities in Cape May County said that Mahley also recorded victims while working as a contractor at Cape May County Technical High School. It is believed the incidents occurred on October 15, 2013, March 20, 2014, and April 22, 2014.

Mahley is now facing at least 10 counts of child pornography charges. He is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Center.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information regarding Mahley to reach out to Detective Briana Hagan at 609-508-3333 or Gloucester Twp. Police Detective Brian Farrell at 856-228-4500

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
