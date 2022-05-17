TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tuesday, May 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming New Jersey primary.
Election Day in New Jersey is Tuesday, June 7.
There will be three ways to vote in the Garden State:
1. Mail-in Ballots.
2. In-Person Early Voting.
3. Heading to your polling place on Election Day
May 31 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail for the primary.
The in-person early voting period for the primary election takes place June 3 to June 5. The hours are Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications is June 6 by 3 p.m.
Your vote-by-mail ballot must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m.. on Election Day and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after the close of the polls.
More Information: Division of Elections.
May 17 is deadline to register to vote in New Jersey's primary election
Election Day in New Jersey is Tuesday, June 7.
PRIMARY ELECTION
TOP STORIES
Show More