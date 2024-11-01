Here's a closer look at the candidates for the New Jersey Senate

One of the big races to watch this upcoming election cycle is the contest for the New Jersey Senate.

Here's a closer look at the candidates for the New Jersey Senate

Here's a closer look at the candidates for the New Jersey Senate One of the big races to watch this upcoming election cycle is the contest for the New Jersey Senate.

Here's a closer look at the candidates for the New Jersey Senate One of the big races to watch this upcoming election cycle is the contest for the New Jersey Senate.

Here's a closer look at the candidates for the New Jersey Senate One of the big races to watch this upcoming election cycle is the contest for the New Jersey Senate.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- One of the big races to watch this upcoming election cycle is the contest for the New Jersey Senate.

The seat is being vacated by Bob Menendez, who resigned after being convicted of corruption charges.

Competing for the seat is a Democratic congressman from Burlington County and a Republican hotel owner from Camden County.

Rep. Andy Kim (D) is a three-term congressman from New Jersey's third congressional district.

Curtis Bashaw (R) is a businessman and new to elected politics.

New Jersey Correspondent Trish Hartman has a closer look at the candidates.

Also, watch Inside Story EXTRA, where host Matt O'Donnell interviews both candidates.

WATCH | Inside Story Extra - The Candidates for N.J. Senate