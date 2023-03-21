WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
caught on video

Video captures moment tractor-trailer slams into New Jersey police vehicles

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 10:02AM
Video captures moment tractor-trailer slams into NJ police vehicles
EMBED <>More Videos

The New Jersey Department of Transportation shared scary video of a state trooper's close call.

New Jersey officials have a warning for drivers: Move over for first responders.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation posted scary video on Twitter of a state trooper's close call.

The state trooper is seen dodging out of the way, just before a tractor-trailer slammed into three state police vehicles.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Northern New Jersey on February 24.

"This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders," NJDOT wrote on Twitter. "Thankfully, no one was injured this time!" they added.

NJDOT said no one was injured in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW