Troopers help woman deliver baby girl in Atlantic County, NJ

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a Buena Vista Township home where a woman was in active labor.
By
Troopers help woman deliver baby girl in South Jersey

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three New Jersey State Police troopers helped a woman deliver her newborn baby over the weekend.

Officials say Trooper Pellegrino helped the woman lie down, and Troopers Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child's birth.

Within minutes, the mother welcomed her baby girl into the world.

Both mom and baby were brought to the hospital for evaluation, according to police.

