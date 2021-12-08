arson

Fox News fire: Christmas tree outside media outlet's New York City HQ set ablaze

Fox News' Christmas tree 50 feet tall, took over 21 hours to assemble
EMBED <>More Videos

Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in NYC

NEW YORK -- A large Christmas tree outside Fox News' New York City headquarters was reportedly set ablaze by an arsonist who was quickly taken into custody.

The 50-foot tree in Manhattan went up in flames just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy flames then spread to smaller decorated trees in the display.

RELATED: Chicago Christmas tree to be replaced after targeted by vandals for 3rd year

A 49-year-old man spotted by building security climbing the tree was quickly taken into custody.

Building security pointed the man out to police officers posted in Rockefeller Center nearby.

He reportedly had a lighter in his possession.
The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha, who is homeless, with a last known address in Brooklyn.

He is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance, endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering and disorderly conduct.

Tamanaha, who is expected to appear in court later Wednesday, has three prior arrests: two for drug possession and one for public intoxication.

The motive for the arson was unclear, but police said Tamanaha appears to have acted alone

The holiday display, including the "All-American Christmas" tree, is set up in what News Corporation calls Fox Square outside its headquarters, which houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.
The tree is prominently featured on the Fox News Channel, which hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night.

The company said the 50-foot high tree has 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and took more than 21 hours to assemble.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkholidaynypdfox newsfirevandalismchristmas treechristmasu.s. & worldarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Fire that killed 2 in Trenton ruled arson; man charged with murder
Miller's Ale House fire was intentionally set: Fire Marshal
Police ask for public's help in identifying arson, homicide suspect
SEPTA police searching for suspect after subway fires
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News