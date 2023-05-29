Man tried to abduct 7-year-old boy from New Jersey Wawa using candy: State police

Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a South Jersey Wawa on Sunday.

The man was able to get away before the child's parents could stop him, state troopers say.

New Jersey State Police have released photos of the suspect in this attempted luring case.

Investigators say it happened at the Wawa in Maurice River along Route 47 around 12:30 p.m.

The boy told state troopers he was waiting outside the bathroom for his mother when a man approached him and offered him candy to come out to his car.

When the child refused, the man grabbed his arm and headed for the emergency exit, but officials say the boy broke free.

"Somebody should have noticed that before it got any further," said Wawa customer Eddie Colon.

"It's always packed here and full of people, that's very bold of him to do," said Gabrielle Cooper, another Wawa customer.

Police say the child was unharmed, and they are diligently searching for leads to identify the man caught on surveillance.

"Hopefully they get him, and I'm glad the camera got it," said Jocelyn Barkman.

Police say the suspect is in his 60s or 70s and was driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey state troopers at the Port Norris Station.

Wawa released the following statement on the situation, reading in part:

"Wawa will work with authorities to do everything possible to help them in their investigation, as the safety and security of our customers and associates is our top priority."