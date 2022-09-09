Mercer County high school teacher accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with student

Investigators say the alleged sexual contact happened at his home in Robbinsville in August.

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, worked as a business teacher and sports coach at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township.

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Mercer County, New Jersey teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old female student at his home.

Twenty-four-year-old Anthony Linder-Creo has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Linder-Creo worked as a business teacher and sports coach at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township. The district reportedly plans to fire him.

He was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit, officials said.