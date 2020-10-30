New opportunity for teenager who broke into Philadelphia nonprofit

Officials with New Options More Opportunities said the teenager was part of a group of who broke into its Broad Street office on Tuesday night.
Surveillance video showed the break-in during a night of looting in the city following peaceful protests in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
The video showed one of the teens throwing a brick through a window.
Also a North Philadelphia nonprofit was targeted by the same people they aimed to serve in last night’s overnight looting. New Options More Opportunities had just moved into the Broad street location. Thieves made off with several items used for youth programming @6abc pic.twitter.com/9VSLAmIJ5A— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 29, 2020
New Options recently moved into the North Philadelphia location after losing its previous facility due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group stole several items including electronics used for the nonprofit's paid workforce development program, violence prevention, and summer camps.
NOMO's executive director Rickey Duncan posted a photo of the teen on the nonprofit's Facebook page, saying, in part, they were looking to help him:
"For the past 2 months we have been renovating our new space to be able to have a community hub for the youth. This young man took it upon his self to break out our windows and break in to vandalize our building. If you know who this young man is please let him know I have a job for him! This is his present and I want to help change his future because everybody not going to be as understanding and empathetic as me!"
On Thursday night, Action News learned the teen reached out to the organization to apologize.
Duncan said he offered the teenager the job.
The teen accepted.
In the spring, Action News reported on the impact the nonprofit had in the community. NOMO provided free WiFi for families in need so students in Philadelphia could take part in virtual learning during the early days of the pandemic.