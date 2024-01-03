New Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker takes aim at public safety in 1st executive order

New Philadelphia mayor signed several executive orders, including one that will declare a Public Safety Emergency to fight crime in the city.

New Philadelphia mayor signed several executive orders, including one that will declare a Public Safety Emergency to fight crime in the city.

New Philadelphia mayor signed several executive orders, including one that will declare a Public Safety Emergency to fight crime in the city.

New Philadelphia mayor signed several executive orders, including one that will declare a Public Safety Emergency to fight crime in the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's new mayor, Cherelle Parker, was formally inaugurated into office Tuesday, marking a new era for the city. She's not only the city's 100th mayor but also the first woman to hold the job.

After officially taking the reins from former Mayor Jim Kenney shortly after midnight Monday, Parker vowed to hit the ground running.

Following her historic inauguration ceremony, Parker announced her 100-Day Action Plan.

One of her first orders of business was issuing an executive order, declaring that the current levels of crimes against persons and property in Philadelphia constitute a public safety emergency that the city must abate immediately.

The order directs new Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to work with new Managing Director Adam Thiel, as well as other leaders, to develop plans within 100 days that will address crime and quality of life issues across the city.

The plans will include how to increase the number of police officers across the city, particularly those trained in community policing.

They will also look at ways to reduce violent crimes, combat property and quality of life offenses, such as the unlawful usage of ATVs and retail thefts. She also wants to shut down open-air drug markets, like those so pervasive in the city's Kensington section.

Bethel will report to her office within 30 days on the status of each mandate in the executive order.