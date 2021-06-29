COVID-19 vaccine

New COVID research promises the possibility of no booster shot with mRNA vaccines

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

New COVID research promises the possibility of no booster shot   

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Promising new research shows you may not need a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon if you are fully vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

The research shows those vaccines may be able to protect against the infection for years.

The study published in the journal "Nature" shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine produce strong antibodies against the virus.

Researchers also looked at other parts of the immune system including the B-cells. They may help train the body to prevent the infection long-term.

EMBED More News Videos

A new study shows the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna could provide long-lasting protection without a booster shot.



Dr. Judith ODonnell, an infectious disease specialist at Penn Medicine, said there is still a lot to learn, but this is promising research.

"This study is really telling us that the immunity after COVID-19 vaccination is going to be much longer lasting than we had anticipated and could be well beyond the 6 to 12 months where many people were thinking a booster might be needed," she said.

The study only looked at the mRNA vaccines. It did not look at the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

One potential wild card is variants of the virus. We know the vaccine works against the Delta variant, but if the virus were to change significantly then the components of the vaccine might need to be adjusted and that would mean a booster shot.

The best way to prevent more variants is by getting more people vaccinated here and abroad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckvaccinescovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Pfizer seeks approval for 1st Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Officials: 70% of Philadelphians now fully vaccinated
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News