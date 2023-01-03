New Year's Resolutions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Action Cam caught up with people outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art to ask the question: What are your New Year's Resolutions?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action Cam caught up with citizens outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rocky Statue on this second day of January to ask the question: What are your New Year's Resolutions?

The answers came in fast and furious, with some joking, some serious, but most revolved around being a better person.

Avaz Ganjeh wants 2023 to be about self-improvement, Roger Joyner wants to read a book a month and Shawn Hopkins simply wants to eat soup.

And resolutions aren't just for grown-ups. Little Lyla and Hazel Darwin have goals too. Lyla wants to be able to do her own laundry and Hazel wants to say please more often and to use a fork more!