NJ State Police Task Force One arrives in New York to help with snowstorm recovery

BUFFALO, New York (WPVI) -- Officials in New York are seeking help in response to the snowstorm that left several feet of snow upstate, and a group of rescuers from New Jersey is answering the call.

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration as the death toll rises and thousands remain without power.

On Tuesday morning, 22 members of the New Jersey State Police Task Force One arrived in the Buffalo region.

The teams left Monday night with rescue equipment, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles in tow.

Four feet of snow and frigid cold temperatures paralyzed drivers, making it extremely difficult for first responders to get to those in need.

Roads are still impassable and now forklift operators are at work to clear cars left stranded.

Kevin Morrissey is the task force's team program manager. He says the mission is to help wherever they can.

"Six-wheel drive, able to traverse through the snow. We're prepared to evacuate people, rescue people, transport people - the sick and injured - kind of like a Swiss Army knife," Morrissey said. "Whatever they put in front of us we can accomplish."

Morrisey, who stands 6' 4" tall, says snow drifts there are up to his nose.

New York Officials say there are still victims of this storm who need to be recovered.

New Jersey Task Force One is prepared to say and assist for two weeks.