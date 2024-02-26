Woman dead after early-morning house fire in Newtown Twp., Bucks County

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Newtown Twp., Bucks County.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Mahogany Walk.

Firefighters arrived to find flames erupting from the two-story townhouse.

They were able to get the blaze under control by 5 a.m., though they remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

The woman killed was described as a senior citizen, but no further details on her identity have been released.

Fire officials say everyone else in the home has been accounted for.

