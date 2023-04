PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Draft Night 2023 on 6abc, and with six of the draft's 259 picks and two first round picks, the Eagles have a lot of opportunity to add to their roster and plan for the future.

Derrick Gunn, Seth Joyner, and Rob Ellis will be watching every pick and getting updates from John McMullen in the Eagles War Room.

As you watch the draft on 6abc, watch this live analysis all evening long.